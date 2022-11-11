Jerry Tillery‘s tenure with the Chargers has come to an end.

Tillery, a defensive lineman who was the Chargers’ 2019 first-round draft pick, was cut today.

“Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

Tillery showed flashes of the talent that led the Chargers to pick him in the first round, but he never put it all together. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said during the offseason that Tillery needed to prove himself, and today’s decision shows that he never did that to the Chargers’ satisfaction.

Like all players released after the trade deadline, Tillery will now go on waivers, where any team can claim him. Despite his lack of production with the Chargers, it’s possible that some team will see that first-round talent and decide to put in a waiver claim. A team that claims him would have to pay him the remainder of his 2022 salary, which is a little over $1 million.

Chargers cut 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk