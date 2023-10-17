Chargers-Cowboys takeaways: Derwin James Jr. penalties continue to be a problem

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston walks to the sideline after the Dallas Cowboys intercepted a pass in the final minutes of Monday's 20-17 loss. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The reputation of Derwin James Jr. has taken some notable hits in recent weeks because of some equally notable hits by the Chargers safety.

For the third time this season, James was flagged for unnecessary roughness after connecting with Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson in the head/neck area.

The play came in the final minute of the second quarter and helped lead to a 32-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey, giving the Cowboys a 10-7 halftime edge.

Earlier in the quarter, James was called for roughing the passer for a hit on Dak Prescott.

“What I know is that we can't have 30 yards — two defensive penalties — like that because it's worth a lot of yardage and it keeps drives alive,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We have to keep educating, which we do, and we have to make sure that we're penalty free because there's a lot at stake when you make penalties like that.”

Read more: Chargers can't get it done in fourth quarter in loss to Cowboys

The Chargers were flagged nine times for 79 yards in a game that was sloppy, rules-wise. Dallas was penalized 11 times for 85 yards.

“We’ve definitely got to be more disciplined,” Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said. “We've got to try to negate those things. They did hurt us today.”

Other takeaways from the loss:

Mixin’ it up

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after the catch as the Chargers' Dean Marlowe, left, and Ja'Sir Taylor gives chase. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

There was a brief flurry of action even before the game kicked off at SoFi Stadium. About 45 minutes prior to start time, the Chargers and Cowboys came together in a collection of pushing and shoving.

The incident began as Dallas was taking the field for warmups and several players ran through the Chargers’ defensive backs as they were conducting their usual pregame drills.

“I felt like that’s just disrespectful, especially at home, in our house,” safety Dean Marlowe said. “That just basically shows us that they don’t have no respect for us. I took that personally.”

The situation passed fairly quickly as both teams started to congregate near midfield along the Cowboys’ sideline.

But, at one point, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who appeared to be trying to keep peace, had his helmet punched off by the open hand of Dallas defensive end Dante Fowler.

“I don’t know what that intent was,” Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. said. “That was like a blur to me.”

A little less for Moore

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore greets Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy after the game Monday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Coaching against the team he spent eight years with as a player and assistant, Kellen Moore guided the Chargers on a five-play, 42-yard touchdown drive to open the game.

Now the Chargers offensive coordinator, Moore served in the same capacity for the Cowboys the previous four seasons.

That early success faded, though, as Moore’s group punted on five of its next seven possessions and reached the end zone only one other time, midway through the fourth quarter.

Read more: Hernández: Blame galore in Chargers loss to Dallas, but Justin Herbert is the guy paid to rescue wins

Over their past six quarters and 15 full possessions, the Chargers have produced just two touchdowns — each coming on a Justin Herbert pass from the opposition’s one-yard line.

Muff II

Exactly a year after Ja’Sir Taylor caused a muffed punt that resulted in a takeaway for the Chargers against Denver, he did it again Monday.

The cornerback blocked Dallas’ Jalen Tolbert into return man KaVontae Turpin, causing a scramble for the ball, with the Chargers’ Amen Ogbongbemiga recovering after Tolbert touched it.

The play came midway through the fourth quarter and led to the Chargers’ touchdown that made it 17-17.

In a Week 6 “Monday Night Football” game against the Broncos in 2022, Taylor pulled off the same play in overtime to help the Chargers to victory.

Toughing it out

Joseph-Day missed much of the first half after suffering a knee injury on the opening play from scrimmage.

He spent time in the sideline medical tent and then retreated to the locker room for treatment before returning.

“I wanted to be back because I love this team,” Joseph-Day said. “I love the guys. I love my [position] room.”

Read more: Chargers' 20-17 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys by the numbers

Joseph-Day said he was sore after the game. Asked how he was doing immediately after getting hurt, he said: “It wasn’t good, to be honest. It was not good at all.”

Joseph-Day finished with three tackles, including a sack on Dallas’ final scoring drive.

In his own words

“This was a tough night against a good team, a good defensive unit. But we definitely did not play well enough at the line of scrimmage, and we have to improve.” — Staley on the Chargers' running game

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.