Now that the 2022 schedule has been announced, teams can get the ball rolling on meeting up for a few practices during the summer.

That’s exactly what the Chargers and Cowboys are planning to do. According to multiple reporters on the Chargers beat, Los Angeles and Dallas will hold joint training camp sessions before the two teams meet for a preseason contest at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Cowboys hold their training camp in Southern California. But they’re based in Oxnard, which is roughly 100 miles from where the Chargers hold their training camp in Costa Mesa.

Last year, the Cowboys hosted the Rams in Oxnard for joint practices.

The Chargers also hosted the 49ers for a pair of joint practices in 2021.

Chargers, Cowboys to hold joint practices in August originally appeared on Pro Football Talk