Chargers could be positioned to rest starters vs. Broncos

Coming into the week, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had no intentions of resting starters in the Week 18 matchup with the Broncos. But his tone changed on Wednesday.

With the NFL pushing up the bout between the Bengals and Ravens, Los Angeles might have a different approach to the season finale. If Cincinnati beats Baltimore, L.A. will lock up the fifth seed, even if they lose to Denver.

Initially, the two contests were supposed to begin at 1 p.m. PT. However, kickoff for the Bengals and Ravens is now set for 10 a.m. PT.

“Once we find out about that game, then we’ll make the appropriate decisions moving forward,” Staley said.

If the Chargers can afford to rest some of their key players for most of, if not the entire game, this would be the most ideal scenario, considering this was the most injured team throughout the regular season.

Now finally close to full health and they’ve shown to play at a high level during their four-game win streak with a nearly complete roster, Los Angeles could be a threat come playoff time.

L.A. would then know its opponent by Saturday night, as the winner between the Titans and Jaguars will lock up the AFC South and fourth seed. Kickoff for that game is set for 5:15 pm PT on Jan. 7.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire