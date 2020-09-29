Chargers cornerback Chris Harris to miss at least a month with foot injury

Cornerback Chris Harris played every defensive snap through the Chargers' first two games but was hurt in Sunday's game against Carolina. (Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. confirmed on social media Tuesday that he would miss at least a month because of a foot injury suffered against Carolina.

The Chargers placed Harris on injured reserve and promoted safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster.

Harris was hurt midway through the third quarter Sunday and did not return.

As of now, injuries have cost the Chargers eight players who were projected to be starters this season.

That’s not counting wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring) or right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), both of whom also were injured Sunday.

Harris, 31, was signed as a free agent in the offseason after nine years with Denver, where he won a Super Bowl and made four Pro Bowls. During his time with the Broncos, he missed only five games.

Harris played every defensive snap through the Chargers’ first two games, mostly lining up as a slot corner.

After he was injured against the Panthers, Harris was replaced by Desmond King, a former all-pro whose playing time of late has been decreasing.