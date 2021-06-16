Chargers’ Corey Linsley among ESPN’s biggest offseason upgrades

Among the plethora of offseason acquisitions made by the Chargers, arguably the best one was signing All-Pro center Corey Linsley.

ESPN’s Mike Clay recently graded the 25 biggest veteran position upgrades during the 2021 offseason and Linsley landed at No. 4 on the list.

Offensive line has been a problem for the Chargers for quite a while, but the franchise made big improvements during the offseason by signing one of the league’s best centers in Linsley and drafting tackle Rashawn Slater in the first round. Linsley is the focus here, of course, as he’s a known commodity. The former Packers star ranked sixth in pass block win rate and first in run block win rate among centers last season. He also graded out as the best center in the NFL at PFF. Feeney, meanwhile, had the worst PFF grade among non-rookie centers, and the 2017 third-round pick is now with the Jets.

After having some of the worst production at the position last season from Dan Feeney, Los Angeles now has the cream of the crop with Linsley.

Named first-team All-Pro and rated Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 center from 2020, Linsley didn’t allow a sack or a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage vs. the run. He allowed just four total pressures last season on 437 pass-blocking snaps — the lowest pressure total in the NFL.

L.A. now has a dependable and consistent presence to anchor their offensive line. Linsley made quarterback Aaron Rodgers very happy during his time Green Bay, and he’ll now do the same for QB Justin Herbert.