Chargers, Corey Linsley agree to restructured contract

Chargers center Corey Linsley told reporters after the season ended that he was "99 percent" sure he was going to retire this offseason.

There's now been a move made that signals the one percent has won out.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Linsley has agreed to a restructured contract that reduces his salary from $11.5 million to the minimum for the 2024 season. The Chargers gain $10.29 million in cap space by making the move.

Should Linsley be placed on the reserve/retired list after June 1, then Los Angeles can spread out the dead money from the cap hit over two seasons.

Linsley, 32, was was diagnosed with a non-emergent heart issue during the 2023 season and placed on the non-football illness list. He signed a five-year deal to join thed Chargers in 2021.

A fifth-round pick in 2014, Linsley spent his first seven seasons with the Packers before joining the Chargers. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and a second-team All-Pro in 2021.