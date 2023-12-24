Chargers convert Bills' turnover into TD, lead 10-0

This is not what the Bills had in mind for tonight.

The Chargers lead 10-0 only 1:11 into the second quarter, outgaining the Bills 115 to 41 so far.

Los Angeles opened the game with a 14-play, 90-yard drive but surprisingly decided to kick the field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Cameron Dicker's 20-yard field goal gave the Chargers a 3-0 lead.

The Chargers punted on their second drive, but Deonte Harty fumbled the punt when AJ Finley ripped out the ball. Amen Ogbongbemiga recovered for the Chargers at the Buffalo 27.

Four plays later, Easton Stick ran it in from the 1.

The Bills can't get out of their own way. They had an interception by Christian Benford negated by a defensive holding penalty on Benford.