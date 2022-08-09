Should Chargers consider trade for Bears LB Roquan Smith?

The Chargers could once again turn to the Windy City for defensive reinforcements.

On Tuesday, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith formally requested a trade, saying in a statement released on social media that the new front office has “refused to negotiate in good faith” on a potential contract extension.

After trading for edge rusher Khalil Mack earlier this offseason, Los Angeles has established a rapport with new Bears general manager Ryan Poles. They also could use reinforcements at linebacker, especially with Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, and Kyle Van Noy all missing time at some point during training camp.

Smith is arguably a top ten linebacker in the NFL and would give the Bolts a dual threat run stopper and coverage linebacker that would open up Brandon Staley’s defense even further. But such a trade would undoubtedly come at a high cost, both in terms of capital and contract extension. The former top ten pick wants a deal that will be “fair” for both him and the rest of the linebacker market, which suggests he likely wants a deal with upwards of $15 million a year. Chicago will also not want to take a discount to deal Smith, whose bluff they’ve been trying to call all offseason as the linebacker holds out. That means it’ll take a high draft pick and/or an ascending player to fit the Bears’ rebuilding timeline to get the deal done.

Ultimately, while it’s fun to speculate on the Chargers getting hyper-aggressive now that they’ve made one splashy offseason trade, I don’t think they will likely pursue a trade for Smith. They already have two franchise cornerstones due for big-money extensions – Derwin James has sat out all of training camp waiting for his extension, and Justin Herbert is eligible for his extension next offseason. In addition, starters like Drue Tranquill and Nasir Adderley are scheduled to hit free agency following the season. LA is currently $13.7 million over the cap for 2023, according to OverTheCap, so there’s not much room to fit another considerable contract.

That’s especially true at linebacker, a position Staley has historically deemphasized. The Rams didn’t have a star name at inside linebacker when Staley was their defensive coordinator. Besides Murray, drafted before Staley’s arrival, the earliest draft pick on the roster is Tranquill, a fourth-rounder. Van Noy was a second-rounder back in 2014 but was also signed as a post-draft free agent after being cut in March. 2021 standout Kyzir White was allowed to walk in free agency despite a 100 tackle season. It’s simply a position the Chargers don’t place a premium on.

So yes, it would be exciting if Tom Telesco brokered a deal for Roquan Smith. He’d add a well-rounded game well beyond the capabilities of anyone on the roster and elevate an already good defense on paper to an elite one. But I doubt the Chargers will be willing to pay the price, both capital, and cash, to acquire such a player. But if I’m wrong, Smith could be the final piece for an elite Chargers defense.

