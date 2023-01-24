Chargers complete interview with Zac Robinson

The Chargers announced Monday night they have interviewed Zac Robinson for their open offensive coordinator position. They fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Jan. 17.

The Chargers have scheduled interviews with Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel.

Robinson just completed his first year as the Rams passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. He joined the Rams staff in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He also has served as the Rams’ assistant receivers coach.

The Chargers ranked ninth in total offense and 13th in scoring, but they ran the ball on 35 percent of the time and finished 30th in rushing yards.

