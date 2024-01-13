Chargers complete interview with Todd Monken

The Chargers completed an interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the team announced Friday.

The Ravens offense ranked sixth in the NFL in yards per game (370.4), and Lamar Jackson made first-team All-Pro and is the favorite for the MVP award.

Monken started his NFL coaching career in 2007 as the Jaguars' wide receiver coach. He spent four seasons in Jacksonville before returning to the college ranks.

In 2016, he became the Bucs' offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

Monken also has been the offensive coordinator of the Browns (2019) and at the University of Georgia (2020-22) before joining the Ravens.

Monken interviewed with the Panthers on Thursday.