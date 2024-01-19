Chargers complete interview with Mike Vrabel

The Chargers announced Thursday they interviewed Mike Vrabel for their head coach position.

The Seahawks and Falcons also have interest in meeting with Vrabel.

The Titans fired Vrabel after a 6-11 finish in 2023, his sixth season with the team. Vrabel went 54-45 in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason in his tenure in Tennessee, winning two division titles and reaching the playoffs one other time.

Vrabel began his NFL coaching career with the Texans, taking the linebackers job in 2014 before earning a promotion to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Chargers also have completed interviews with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Chargers interim head coach Giff Smith and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

They also have requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.