Chargers complete interview with Brian Callahan

Another Chargers head coaching interview is in the books.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the latest candidate to meet with the team. Callahan's interview was remote as coaches employed by other teams are barred from in-person interviews until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Callahan joined the Bengals in 2019 and worked with head coach Zac Taylor to build the offense that helped carry the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI. The 2023 edition was not as successful, although they were able to finish with a winning record despite losing Joe Burrow to a wrist injury in the middle of the season.

The Chargers have also interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, their offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and their interim head coach Giff Smith.