Chargers complete interview with Ben Johnson

The Chargers completed an interview an Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Saturday, the team announced.

Johnson conducted virtual interviews with the Panthers and Commanders on Friday.

He was the Lions' passing game coordinator in 2021 before earning a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2022. The Lions have ranked in the top five in both total offense and passing offense during Johnson's tenure leading them.

Johnson spent his first seven seasons with the Dolphins before landing in Detroit in 2020.

At 37, he would be the youngest head coach in the NFL if hired. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who is three months older than Johnson, currently is the NFL's youngest head coach.

The Chargers also have completed interviews with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Chargers interim head coach Giff Smith, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

They have an interview scheduled with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.