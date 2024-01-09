Chargers complete head coach interview with Giff Smith

The Chargers completed their head coach interview with Giff Smith, the team announced on Tuesday.

This marks the first head coach interview Los Angeles has conducted since the end of the regular season.

Smith served as the Bolts’ interim head coach for the final three games of the 2023 regular season after Brandon Staley was relieved of his duties.

Smith went 0-3 as interim HC, but the Chargers showed a lot of fight in each of those games, including taking the Bills down to the wire in Week 16.

Smith, who joined the Chargers in 2016, was in his second season as the team’s outside linebackers coach after spending six seasons coaching the defensive line. Before his time with the Bolts, he coached the defensive line for the Bills from 2010 to 2012 and the Titans from 2014 to 2015.

