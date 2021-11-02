Chargers come away empty-handed at NFL trade deadline

As the clock struck 1 pm PT, the NFL trade deadline officially passed.

Despite needing defensive and offensive line help and a speedy wide receiver, the Chargers decided to roll with what they have.

Seeing Los Angeles not making should not surprise, however.

General manager Tom Telesco has not been notorious for making in-season trades since taking over as general manager in 2013.

Telesco has only made two.

The first came when he traded WR Dontrelle Inman to the Bears for a seventh-round pick, and the other came last season when CB Desmond King was shipped to the Titans for a sixth-round pick.

Telesco’s non-aggressive approach to trades, especially during the season, comes down to him valuing his cap space and draft picks and building the team within the players he brings in.

That is one of the things that attracted Brandon Staley when deciding to take the head coach position.

Despite coming away empty-handed, it’s still possible that the Chargers could dip into the free agency pool to address some of their needs.