Chargers coaching staff tracker: Who will Jim Harbaugh hire?

The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh to a five-year deal to be their new head coach.

Los Angeles’ next thing to do will be to hire a new general manager, but Harbaugh will fill out the coordinator and assistant roles on staff soon after.

As of now, there are some reports that Harbaugh could bring some members of the Michigan staff, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

We will keep you up to date with the latest news in the coaching hires along Harbaugh’s staff, but nothing is official until the team announces it as such.

Here are the latest updates on the Bolts’ coaching staff hires:

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh

2023 coach: Brandon Staley

