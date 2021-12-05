Entering Week 13, Austin Ekeler had fumbled just two times in 2021.

He’s doubled that in Sunday’s game against the Chargers, and both have led to Bengals touchdowns.

With 9:06 left in the third quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert hit Ekeler for a 9-yard pass. But Ekeler let go of the football when hit by cornerback Mike Hilton. Hilton recovered the ball for an extra possession.

Cincinnati didn’t take very long to get into the end zone, with running back Joe Mixon taking it in for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Bengals went for two, but Mixon couldn’t power his way into the paint. That kept the score at 24-22, Chargers.

But Cincinnati appears to be on the verge of taking the lead. The club forced another punt after back-to-back sacks on Herbert.

Chargers clinging to 24-22 lead after Austin Ekeler’s second fumble originally appeared on Pro Football Talk