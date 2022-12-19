How the Chargers can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16

After defeating the Titans, the Chargers improved to 8-6 and increased their playoff chances to 82%.

Now the holder of the sixth seed in the AFC conference, Los Angeles controls its fate. However, they can punch its playoff ticket in Week 16, with a bit of help. They have three different scenarios to clinch this weekend.

Here are the scenarios to clinch:

LAC win + LV loss/tie + NYJ loss + NE loss LAC win + LV loss/tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + MIA loss LAC win + LV loss/tie + NYJ tie + NE loss + MIA loss

The Chargers face the Colts on the road on Monday Night Football. The Raiders travel to play the Steelers on Christmas Eve. The Jets host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots host the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins host the Packers on Christmas.

Chargers’ remaining schedule:

at Colts (4-9-1)

vs. Rams (4-9)

at Broncos (4-10)

Raiders’ remaining schedule:

at Steelers (6-8)

vs. 49ers (10-4)

vs. Chiefs (11-3)

Jets’ remaining schedule:

vs. Jaguars (6-8)

at Seahawks (7-7)

at Dolphins (8-6)

Patriots’ remaining schedule:

vs. Bengals (10-4)

vs. Dolphins (8-6)

at Bills (11-3)

Dolphins’ remaining schedule:

vs. Packers (5-8)

at Patriots (7-7)

at Jets (7-7)

