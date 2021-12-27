Here’s how the Chargers can clinch playoff berth

Heading into Week 16, the Chargers were in complete control of their playoff destiny. Win each of their three remaining games, and they’re in.

However, in the most unexpected manner, they lost to a Texans team that ranked near the bottom in nearly every statistical category and were without 16 active-roster players.

Now 8-7, Los Angeles can no longer determine its fate and must hope for outcomes of games to specific teams that are also in the playoff hunt.

According to ESPN’s Power Index, L.A. now has a 38.5% chance of making the playoffs after having a 77% chance a little over 24 hours ago.

To play beyond the regular season, here’s what must happen for the Chargers:

– Beat their final two opponents, the Broncos (7-8) and Raiders (8-7).

– The Ravens (8-7) lose at least one of their final two games: Rams (10-5) or Steelers (7-7-1).

* Baltimore owns the tiebreaker over Los Angeles based on head-to-head win percentage.

– The Dolphins (7-7) lose at least one of their final three games: Saints (7-7), Titans (10-5), or Patriots (10-5).

* Miami owns the tiebreaker over L.A. based on best win percentage in common games.

The playoffs are still well within reach, but if the Chargers can’t make any adjustments from yesterday’s game, no matter who’s on the field, the only thing that will be in sight for them is the offseason.