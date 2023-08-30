Chargers claim LB Tanner Muse off waivers

The Chargers submitted one waiver claim following NFL cutdown day, adding linebacker Tanner Muse.

By claiming Muse, Los Angeles had to add him directly to the 53-man roster. To make room for him, fullback Zander Horvath was waived.

Before joining the Bolts, Muse spent this summer with the Steelers. According to Pro Football Focus, Muse had the seventh-best grade on special teams (84.4) this preseason among players who played at least 30 snaps.

Muse was drafted by the Raiders in 2020 before suffering a foot injury that kept him sidelined the whole season. After he was waived, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad before elevating him to the active roster in 2021.

Of his 405 total snaps in 2022 with Seattle, 325 came on special teams. Over his first three seasons, Muse has totaled 20 combined tackles and one pass defended.

Before joining the NFL ranks, Muse played college ball at Clemson, where he finished with 237 career tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes defended, four sacks, seven interceptions and a forced fumble.

With the Chargers, Muse will primarily serve as a core special teamer. Still, he brings a versatile background and is highly adept in coverage at the linebacker position, so he can help out on defense when needed.

