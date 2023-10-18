Chargers claim Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is joining the Chargers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers were awarded Hawkins off of waivers on Wednesday. Rapoport adds that other teams also put in claims for the former Falcon.

Hawkins was a 2020 fourth-round pick in Atlanta and he started 16 games last season before moving back into a backup role in his six games with the team this season. He had 124 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a half-sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his time with the NFC South club.

The Chargers lost Raheem Layne to a torn ACL in Monday's loss to the Cowboys and have also seen Alohi Gilman and J.T. Woods go down with injuries recently, so Hawkins is a needed healthy body for the secondary.