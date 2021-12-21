Chargers claim Essang Bassey off waivers

The Chargers announced they claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers Monday.

The Broncos cut Bassey on Saturday.

He has played only one game in 2021, seeing action on 10 special teams snaps for Denver in Week 12 against the Chargers.

The second-year player from Wake Forest signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2020. He has appeared in 13 games and made three starts for Denver the past two seasons.

Bassey has totaled 22 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

