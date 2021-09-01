Chargers claim Eric Banks, Trey Marshall

The Chargers continued the process of building their roster for the 2021 season on Wednesday by claiming defensive lineman Eric Banks and defensive back Trey Marshall off of waivers.

Banks spent last season on the Rams practice squad and remained with the team through this summer. Marshall was signed by the Broncos after going undrafted in 2018 and played in 30 games over the last three seasons. He had 31 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries while in Denver.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson and defensive lineman Forrest Merrill were waived to make room for the newcomers to the roster.

The Chargers also announced that they have signed wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, guard Nate Gilliam, guard Ryan Hunter, tight end Hunter Kampmoyer, wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and wide receiver Joe Reed to their practice squad.

