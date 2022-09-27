Chargers claim EDGE Derrek Tuszka off waivers

Joey Bosa is week-to-week with a groin injury, so the Chargers went out to get some depth at the edge defender position.

Los Angeles claimed Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Tuszka was picked up by the Titans after being waived by the Steelers earlier this month.

Tuszka played 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2021, recording two sacks, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

Selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft out of North Dakota State, Tuszka appeared in nine games and logged six tackles.

Tuszka was a productive pass rusher in college, totaling 29.5 career sacks.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire