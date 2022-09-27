Chargers claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers

With edge rusher Joey Bosa considered week-to-week with a groin injury, the Chargers have added some depth at the position.

Los Angeles has claimed Derrek Tuszka off waivers, ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

Tuszka was waived by the Titans on Monday. He made his first appearance of the season against the Raiders on Sunday, making a pair of tackles. He joined the Titans after he was waived by the Steelers at the beginning of the month.

Tuszka played 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2021, recording 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

He was a Broncos seventh-round pick in 2020 and played nine games for Denver as a rookie.

