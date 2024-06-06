Chargers center retires after a few weeks with Jim Harbaugh as head coach

Jason Kelce of the Eagles was the best center in the league for a long time, but he announced his retirement from the NFL back in March. The next-best center was arguably Corey Linsley of the Chargers, but he’s also decided to retire after just a few weeks of having Jim Harbaugh as his head coach.

The news was reported yesterday by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

The #Chargers have released veteran center Corey Linsley, who is set to retire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2024

Cutting Linsley saves the team $1.2 million in cap space and they’ll space out his dead money hits ($2.5 million each) over the next two years.

It’s a pretty brutal blow for an offensive line that Harbaugh wants to be the focal point of the Chargers offense. Bradley Bozeman is the next man up for LA at center.

The Seahawks will be facing the Chargers in their first preseason game of the year on Saturday night, August 10.

