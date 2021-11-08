Chargers CB Ryan Smith has torn ACL

The Chargers will be one less cornerback after Ryan Smith suffered a torn ACL, head coach Brandon Staley announced Monday.

Smith started in place of the injured Michael Davis on Sunday against the Eagles. He sustained the knee injury towards the end of the game, and Kemon Hall took over his spot.

Signed this past offseason, Smith spent nearly all summer on the sideline nursing a core muscle injury. He made his debut for Los Angeles in Week 5 against the Browns.

The loss of Smith is a tough blow, as he supplied the Bolts with a core special teamer and defensive depth in the backend.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games and recorded five tackles and zero interceptions.