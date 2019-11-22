Chargers CB Michael Davis suspended two games

Cornerback Michael Davis has played 493 defensive snaps for the Chargers so far this season, but he won’t be playing any snaps in the team’s next two games.

The NFL announced on Friday that Davis has been suspended two games for a violation of the substance abuse policy.

“Michael is a good person who made a significant mistake this past offseason for which he must be held accountable,” General Manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “He will grow from this experience and, once back, continue to represent Chargers and NFL in a positive manner.”

Davis has 27 tackles and an interception in nine starts for the Chargers this season. Casey Hayward, Desmond King and Brandon Facyson are the other corners on the 53-man roster and the team will likely add to that group once they return from their bye week.