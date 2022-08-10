Chargers CB Michael Davis sounds off on struggles in 2021

After an eye-popping 2020 campaign, the Chargers rewarded cornerback Michael Davis with a three-year contract extension last offseason.

Heading into the 2021 season as the team’s top corner, it was presumed that Davis’ versatility in coverage, length, and athleticism would make him an excellent fit for Brandon Staley’s scheme.

However, that did not come to fruition. Davis struggled to grasp the complexities of Staley’s coverage systems, and he dealt with a hamstring issue midway through the season that kept him out for a few games.

“Last year for me was a year of distractions — on the field and also off the field,” Davis said about his struggles. “So I think that came into play into my game, like inconsistency. But I think we’re past that. It’s just effort. This year is all about effort. That’s where I failed last year.”

With great play in the secondary being imperative in this defense, Staley made the point to add more talent to the cornerback room, signing All-Pro J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan.

With Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr. set to be the starters on the outside and Callahan in the slot, Davis went from the No. 1 cornerback to now the fourth option, who will rotate along the boundary and cover tight ends in certain packages.

Regardless of where he sits on the depth chart, Davis is still prepared to make an impact when he is on the field.

“Distractions in my personal life, my previous girlfriend. Whatever happens off of the field comes onto the field, and vice-versa,” Davis said. “I just think that last year was filled with distractions. This year, I’m able to eliminate all of the distractions go back to my myself, the way that I’ve been doing it before last year. We’re going up from here.”

