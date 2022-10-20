Chargers CB J.C. Jackson, signed for $82.5 million, says he feels 'defeated' after 'Monday Night Football' benching

You never want to label a free agent signing a bust after only six games, but Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson isn't giving fans many reasons for hope.

The Chargers signed Jackson, a Pro Bowler last year with the New England Patriots, to a five-year, $82.5 million deal last offseason. So far, the move has not gone as planned, and the situation hit its nadir during "Monday Night Football."

Jackson was benched midway through a win over the Denver Broncos after allowing a 39-yard touchdown on a busted coverage and getting beat on 47-yard catch, not to mention a defensive pass interference penalty on his first series. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley confirmed both of the long passes were Jackson's fault and confirmed the benching was based on merit, or lack therof.

From Chargers Wire:

“It just wasn’t good enough in the first half and we felt like we needed to make a change.”

Jackson ultimately played 26 of 58 defensive snaps during the game.

Two days later, he was still facing the sting of what must have been a difficult, per NFL.com:

"I feel defeated," Jackson said. "I just feel like I'm not just being me."

Another reaction:

"It's hard and it's very disappointing," Jackson said. "Knowing what I can do and I'm not able to do it. I'm not really playing to my full potential; it's kind of upsetting."

It has been a difficult year for Jackson, and one issue might be causing others. He missed two of the first three games of the season with an ankle issue, and he was apparently still feeling it earlier this month.

Healthy or not, Jackson simply hasn't been what the Chargers wanted when they made him one of the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL. In addition to having only one pass defended after leading the league last year with 23 (plus no interceptions), Jackson ranks 107th out of 108 cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus's grades.

The Chargers are obviously not giving up on Jackson, though. Staley reportedly said the plan is for Jackson to start against the Seattle Seahawks this week.