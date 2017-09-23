Chargers CB Jason Verrett to undergo season-ending surgery for second straight year

Verrett, a Pro Bowl selection in his lone healthy season, missed all but one game last year with a torn ACL after missing 12 games in 2016.

Jason Verrett injury update: Chargers CB suffers season-ending Achilles injury, reports say

For the second straight year, Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett will undergo season-ending knee surgery, according to multiple reports.

Coming back from a partially torn ACL that limited him to four games last season, Verrett had been dealing with soreness in his knee. He missed last week's Dolphins game and was going to to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs, too.

A first-round pick out of TCU in 2014, Verrett has now seen three of his four pro seasons cut short by injury. He played only six games as a rookie because of a torn labrum. The one season he was healthy, he made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Earlier this year, the Chargers picked up Verrett's fifth-year option.


