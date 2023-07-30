Chargers CB J.C. Jackson continues to make strides in return from injury

One of the most encouraging takeaways as the Chargers kicked off training camp was seeing cornerback J.C. Jackson on the field.

Jackson participated in seven-on-seven on Day 1 before sitting out of team drills Thursday. He then participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time Saturday.

Head coach Brandon Staley commented on Jackson’s road to recovery, stating that it’s all part of the ramp-up plan as he continues to work his way back from his season-ending knee injury in October.

He got a little bit more work than he did the first couple of days. As long as he keeps progressing, then that’s going to be the plan. [Director of Player Health, Wellness and Performance] Marco Zucconi and [Head Athletic Trainer] Sal [Lopez] are doing a really good job working him back into practice. He has looked strong and healthy. He’s been on top of his assignments. We’re a much better team with him out there.

Before the injury, Jackson struggled in his first season with the Bolts, as he allowed a 149.3 passer rating when targeted through five games. They hope he can return to his 2021 All-Pro form when he was with the Patriots.

That year, Jackson finished with eight interceptions and a league-leading 23 pass deflections.

If Jackson is healthy when the regular season starts, he will start on the outside alongside Michael Davis. Ja’Sir Taylor or Asante Samuel Jr. will play in the slot, depending on the matchup, on a week-to-week basis.

