Chargers CB J.C. Jackson out for remainder of season

The Chargers will be without its big-ticket free-agent pickup for the remainder of the season.

Jackson sustained a ruptured patellar tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, Brandon Staley said on Monday.

Jackson went to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury while covering Marquise Goodwin late in the second quarter. He was carted off the field in an air cast and did not return.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million with the Chargers. He missed the season opener after having ankle surgery on Aug. 23. When he did return to the field, Jackson struggled.

Entering Week 7, Jackson had been targeted 23 times while allowing 17 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. He had yet to intercept a pass and was credited with just a single pass breakup.

In Jackson’s absence, Michael Davis will start as the boundary corner opposite Asante Samuel Jr.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire