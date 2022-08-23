Chargers CB J.C. Jackson out 2-4 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery

J.C. Jackson to miss time after undergoing ankle surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Los Angeles Chargers could be without offseason addition J.C. Jackson to begin the 2022 NFL season.

The former New England Patriots cornerback underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday, the Chargers announced. His estimated return timetable is two to four weeks.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports Jackson's surgery was "non-invasive" and was to fix an issue that he was born with to he could "feel his best."

After four seasons with the Patriots, Jackson signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million with L.A. as a free agent. The contract includes a $25 million signing bonus and $40 million guaranteed.

Jackson totaled 25 interceptions and 53 passes defensed in 62 games with New England. The 26-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season and was named second-team All-Pro.