Chargers CB J.C. Jackson set to start vs. Seahawks

After being benched in the second half in the victory over the Broncos, Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will resort back to his starting role this Sunday against the Seahawks.

Head coach Brandon Staley made the announcement at Wednesday’s media availability.

After a porous first-half performance that included a pass interference penalty and two blown coverages, Jackson was benched in favor of seventh-year Michael Davis.

Once Davis took the field, the play in the secondary improved. He did a great job of locking up his side of the field, and Davis even broke up a pass intended for Courtland Sutton in the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, Staley said that despite the underwhelming play, Jackson remains part of the team’s plans moving forward.

“We just need to stay patient,” Staley said. “We felt like we had to go in a different direction. We’re going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable.”

Staley added that Jackson fits the scheme just fine, citing his struggles as “mental errors.”

Jackson will have to perform much better than he has this weekend, as Seattle presents a two-headed wide receiver monster in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire