Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. provides insight on Patriots ahead of Week 8 matchup

Even though the Patriots’ 3-4 record may not show it, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. believes the Chargers’ first game back from the bye week will be a challenge.

“It’s always a tough game playing the Patriots,” the veteran said.

With 11 years in the league under his belt, Harris knows a thing or two about New England and head coach Bill Belichick.

“They always have a tight defense,” Harris said. “Bill Belichick is always a great coach and always puts them in great situations to make plays.”

Belichick’s ability to attack his opponent’s fundamentals and discipline on the field is something Harris is familiar with and has seen throughout his career in the NFL.

The Patriots recently put up a fight against their former quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Even though New England lost, it proved the team could be competitive against one of the best in the league.

Furthermore, despite losing, the Patriots took the red-hot Cowboys to overtime just two weekends ago.

This Sunday, New England will be facing a Chargers team that they shut out last season, 45-0. But heading in with a new coaching staff and full health to their key players, the outcome should be different.

“They’re a team that’s always going to be ready to win and ready to play so we have to bring our best game forward versus them,” Harris said.

This season, the Bolts are one of the most even-keeled teams, with established wins over the Browns, Chiefs, and Raiders. However, Los Angeles looked quite the opposite in their last matchup against the Ravens.

“It’s a roller coaster league,” Harris said of the NFL. “It could be up one week, it could be down the next week. I just learned that each week you’re either going to get humbled or you’re going to do the humbling.”