Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. grabs first-half INT hat trick against Trevor Lawrence

It seems as if the moment you are done analyzing one of Trevor Lawrence’s interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ franchise quarterback goes and throws another one. Lawrence had thrown three picks in the wild-card game in the first quarter alone, which were the first he’d ever thrown in the first quarter in his NFL career.

The primary beneficiary of Lawrence’s generosity has been cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. who grabbed three of the four interceptions Lawrence has thrown in the first half of the game. Here they are, in order.

One quarter. THREE interceptions for Trevor Lawrence. Asante Samuel Jr. picks off the Jaguars QB for the second time in this wild card matchup. The Chargers lead 17-0. 🎥 @chargerspic.twitter.com/e8M16DD4vo — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 15, 2023

It’s equally interesting that, coming into this game, Samuel had just four interceptions in his first two NFL seasons. So, a historic night for two players — one who will very much enjoy the memories, and one who will try to develop amnesia as quickly as humanly possible.

