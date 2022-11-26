Will the Chargers-Cardinals matchup be on in your area?

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) are set to get Week 12 underway against the Arizona Cardinals (4-7).

Those in the blue area on the TV map will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

If you’re in the red area, you will get the matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals.

If you’re in the yellow area, you will watch the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the orange will be the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

Those in the green will see the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will have the call.

Los Angeles is currently a 3-point favorite over Arizona. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 1:05 pm PT.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire