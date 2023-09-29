Chargers C Corey Linsley headed to IR with heart-related issue

Chargers center Corey Linsley will go on injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Chargers already had ruled him out for Sunday with an illness, but he will miss at least four games now.

Linsley has a non-emergent heart-related medical issue.

The Chargers provided no additional information, but Linsley will work with team doctors and meet with outside specialists to gather more information.

The Chargers report that Linsley is in good sprits but disappointed to miss time.

Linsley signed a five-year deal in the 2021 offseason, and he has served as a team captain all three seasons. He has started 33 games with the Chargers and had played every snap this season.

Will Clapp will take over at center.

Clapp, who re-signed with the team this offseason, started three games last season when Linsley was out.