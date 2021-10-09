Will the Chargers-Browns matchup be on in your area?

In this article:

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) are set to get Week 5 underway against the Cleveland Browns (3-1).

Those in the green area on the TV map will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

If you’re in the red area, you will get the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those in the yellow area will see the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team.

In the orange will be the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. If you’re in the periwinkle, you will watch the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. Those in the aqua will see the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will have the call.

Los Angeles is currently 2.5-point favorites over Cleveland. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 1:05 pm PT.