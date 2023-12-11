Chargers-Broncos takeaways: Khalil Mack has attitude about blown opportunities

Chargers coach Brandon Staley cannot hide from his 5-8 record so far this season. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Maybe some of the Chargers never have been here, part of a team that quite convincingly has failed to meet grand expectations.

But Khalil Mack can relate, the veteran edge rusher on Sunday recalling his time with Chicago, particularly the 2018 season, when the Bears had the NFL’s No. 1 defense in points allowed.

That team finished 12-4 and won the NFC North but lost in the wild-card playoffs to Philadelphia. Mack was an All-Pro and finished second to the Rams’ Aaron Donald for "Defensive Player of the Year."

“There’s a lot of disappointment just understanding what this team is capable of,” Mack said. “I don’t think everybody understands the potential and the opportunities that we’ve been given. Making the most of the opportunities, it’s been a downfall.”

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack says he has seen plenty of lost opportunities this season. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

The Chargers entered the season fully expecting to play improved defense. With an offense led by Justin Herbert, the forecasts called for good things in coach Brandon Staley’s third year.

Instead, the team sits at 5-8 and is all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Mack’s position coach on the 2018 Bears was Staley, who now is facing serious questions about his future with the Chargers.

“Looking back on that, [we] took L's,” said Mack, who spent four years with the Bears and made the playoffs twice. “Right now, we’re taking L's. It’s just up to us to keep pushing forward.”

In his 10th year, Mack is having one of his finest seasons. He entered Sunday leading the NFL with 15 sacks and five forced fumbles. He is half a sack away from 100 for his career.

Read more: Chargers lose Justin Herbert to injury and any realistic chance of making playoffs

But Mack also is still looking for his first postseason victory. He often has talked about being concerned with nothing — at this point of his career — other than winning.

He explained that, as one of the Chargers’ most experienced players, he’s trying to set an example and remind his younger teammates about the importance of seizing what’s in front of them.

“You see the older guys trying to push and show with our actions that we want this,” Mack said. “But everybody’s got to want it. Everybody’s got to put the work in. Everybody has to know what to expect on Sundays.

“It’s just about understanding the opportunity that we have. … I don’t feel like we’re taking full advantage of it. … It’s everybody, myself included.”

Break-but-don’t-bend defense

Broncos tight end Adam Trautman celebrates catching his touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Chargers. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers had just cashed in, Austin Ekeler scoring on a three-yard run to make it 17-7 with 10:37 remaining.

The offense finally contributing, it was on the defense to stop the Broncos and keep the momentum tilted.

Instead, Denver quarterback Russell Wilson directed a game-sealing 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed 7:26. Along the way, the Broncos converted four third downs.

The sequence was a perfect snapshot of this season for the Chargers, who have been unable to pair productive offense with solid defense often enough to maximize their potential.

“It started with me,” said James, who missed a tackle on Denver tight end Adam Trautman on the initial third down. “I could have made the first one. It was just a trickle effect from there.”

Hanging tough

Chargers veterans such as linebacker Eric Kendricks are enthused about their play despite a 5-8 record. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Even with their season slipping away, several Chargers insisted their effort won’t wane over the final four weeks of the regular season.

“Keep going,” safety Derwin James Jr. “Don’t lay down. Don’t quit. Keep going. Keep fighting. The true competitor’s going to fight.”

After visiting Las Vegas on Thursday, the Chargers finish at home against Buffalo, on the road at Denver and then at home against Kansas City.

“Whether we’re in the playoffs or not,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “we’re still going to try to win the next four games.”

Added Mack, “If you got guys that’s ready to pack it up, they don’t need to be in the locker room.”

Early blown opportunity

Chargers cornerback Michael Davis intercepts a ball intended for Broncos receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For a game that felt one-sided, the Chargers had an early chance to take the lead.

Michael Davis intercepted Wilson on Denver’s first offensive play, giving Herbert and the offense first-and-10 at the Broncos’ 13-yard line.

After advancing to the six, the Chargers faced fourth-and-three. Staley opted to go for it as opposed to attempting a 24-yard field goal. Herbert’s pass in the end zone slipped through the hands of tight end Gerald Everett.

“We felt like we had the momentum,” Staley said of his decision. “Fourth-and-three, we were going to get the field position [if it failed]. Felt like being aggressive in the game was the call there.”

Read more: Hernandez: Latest Chargers disaster proves the franchise needs to clean house

The Chargers finished one of six on fourth down. They failed to converted any of their 12 third downs.

“When you have numbers like that, it's everything,” Staley said. “We didn't have a good enough plan today.”

More Allen exploits

With six receptions for 68 yards, Allen reached two more milestones to continue his stellar season. He pushed his season total to 108 catches, a franchise record. Ekeler set the previous mark of 107 last year.

Allen also reached 900 career receptions faster than any player in NFL history. Sunday marked his 139th game. The old mark belonged to Antonio Brown, who eclipsed 900 in his 143rd game.

In his own words

“That team wasn’t better than us today. But they did all the things to win the game.” — Mack on the Broncos

Read more: Chargers' 24-7 home loss to the Denver Broncos by the numbers

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.