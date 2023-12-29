Chargers-Broncos matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert watched the rest of the game against the Broncos from the sideline after suffering a fractured finger that ended his season. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-10) and Denver Broncos (7-8) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST in Denver. The game will be televised by CBS:

When Chargers have the ball

The Chargers' Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with Quentin Johnston (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Broncos. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

On 12 possessions against Buffalo last weekend, the Chargers scored one touchdown, on a one-yard keeper by quarterback Easton Stick. Readying for his third career start, Stick has shown improvement the last two games and an arm that’s strong enough to make throws that could be reasonably expected from a backup quarterback in the NFL. With the Chargers changing leadership heading into next season, Stick is playing for his future, whether that’s with the Chargers or one of the league’s other 31 teams. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston has had an underwhelming rookie season, but he did catch three passes for a career-high 91 yards against Denver on Dec. 10 at SoFi Stadium. That performance included a 57-yard completion from Stick. Johnston also scored his second career touchdown on a pass from Stick earlier this month at Las Vegas. This will be a significant offseason for Johnston, who still must prove that former general manager Tom Telesco didn’t err in drafting him with the 21st pick in April. Johnston’s development heading into the 2024 season will be a subject the Chargers’ next head coach will be asked about often. They will need him to step up this week with receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) out.

When Broncos have the ball

The Chargers will facing the Broncos' Jarrett Stidham at quarterback instead of the benched Russell Wilson. (David Dermer / Associated Press)

With their playoff lives on the line on Christmas Eve, the Broncos blew a halftime lead, came back to tie the score late and then lost in the final seconds to a New England team that entered 3-11. That game also was played in Denver, where the atmosphere Sunday figures to be a little, well, less than New Year’s Eve festive. The Broncos have lost three of their last four, with the only victory coming over the Chargers three weeks ago. In that game, Russell Wilson completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Wilson has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. During his career, Stidham has made one appearance against the Chargers — for New England, as Cam Newton’s backup, during the 2020 season. That was a game the Chargers lost 45-0. The Broncos have been a bottom-half passing offense this season and, at best, middle of the road by most other measures. First-year coach Sean Payton will be looking at making some significant roster adjustments heading into next season.

When they kick

Kicker Cameron Dicker continues to be the Chargers' most reliable weapon. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Cameron Dicker continued his Pro Bowl-type season by booting five field goals in Week 16. He hit from 20, 40, 45, 47 and 53 yards to improve to 24 of 25 for the season. In 26 career regular-season games, Dicker has missed only two field-goal tries (from 52 and 53 yards) while making all 59 of his extra-point attempts. Will Lutz is 27 of 30 on field goals and 26 of 28 on extra points for Denver.

By the numbers

Jeff Miller's prediction

Recent history has not been kind to the Chargers when they travel to face the Broncos. They’ve lost nine of 10 road games against Denver, and the only win came late in 2018 when the Broncos were coasting into the offseason and the Chargers were readying for the playoffs. Sitting at 10-5 straight up and 7-7-1 against the spread for predictions this season, it’s hard to see this game bucking such a strong trend — even with Denver tumbling almost as badly as the Chargers have over the last several weeks. BRONCOS 21, CHARGERS 20

