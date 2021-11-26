Will the Chargers-Broncos matchup be on in your area?

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) are set to get Week 12 underway against the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Those in the green area on the TV map will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

If you’re in the red area, you will get the matchup between the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Those in the yellow area will see the New York Jets take on the Houston Texans. Finally, if you’re in the periwinkle area, you will watch the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will have the call.

Los Angeles is currently a 2.5-point favorite over Denver. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 1:05 pm PT.