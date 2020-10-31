Will the Chargers-Broncos game be on in your area?

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) are preparing to go to battle against the Denver Broncos (2-4) in hopes of picking up their first AFC West win since 2018.

Those in the gold area on the TV map, will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

If you’re in the green area, you will get the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. Those in the red area will see the Baltimore Ravens take on Pittsburgh Steelers. In the orange will be the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

If you’re in the aqua area, you will get the matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. Those in the periwinkle area will see the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills

Greg Gumbel and Rich Gannon will have the call.

The Chargers are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Broncos. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 2:05 p.m. PT.