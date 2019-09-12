Chargers bring in three tight ends for workouts amid Hunter Henry injury

With Hunter Henry set to miss at least a month due to a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee, the Los Angeles Chargers brought in a trio of tight ends for workouts.

Ben Koyack, Will Tye and Luke Willson were among six players the Chargers hosted for workouts this week.

All three players were in training camps with teams before being released during cut-down weekend. Tye (Eagles) and Willson (Raiders) were released during initial cuts while Koyack (Jaguars) was let go to make room for waivers claims the day after.

For the time being, another reunion with Antonio Gates does not appear to be on the table. Per Eric Williams of ESPN.com, head coach Anthony was asked about that possibility on Wednesday.

“I have not been in contact with Antonio,” Lynn said. “I’m not sure what his situation is.”

That doesn’t mean he front office hasn’t reached out to Gates, but it appears as though he isn’t at the top of the pile of options in the team’s view at the current moment.

Henry is not being placed on injured reserve with the Chargers hopeful he can potentially return in 4-to-6 weeks.

The Chargers also worked off defensive backs Tevaughn Campbell and Dontae Johnson, and wide receiver Anthony Johnson.