Chargers’ Brendon Staley applauds Mac Jones’ rapid growth with Patriots

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
Mac Jones is quickly finding his way in the New England Patriots’ system.

The No. 15 overall pick led the Patriots to a 54-13 rout against the New York Jets in Week 7 and he did it with his first 300-yard game. He’s carrying a 70.4 completion percentage and his ability to throw the deep ball is elevating by the week.

The Patriots are heading into a Week 8 matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, who happen to have another young rising star at quarterback in Justin Herbert. Chargers head coach Brendon Staley spoke with reporters about Jones and detailed the things that impress him.

“I see a guy that’s an outstanding decision-maker,” Staley said. “I think his processing is at a premium for a young quarterback; you can really see that he can see the game. I know the way they play on offense, they ask a lot of that position. You can tell that he can process at a high level because of the type of plays they’re running. They’re running a lot of premium-type offensive plays that you would think a more experienced quarterback would have.

“He has that kind of command over their system, and I think he has really good anticipation as a thrower. I think that’s a big asset of him just as a pure passer — he has great anticipation and his ball placement is outstanding. He’s got real toughness for the position. You can see when he’s in tight pockets that he’s willing to hang tough and play the way you’re supposed to play.”

Bill Belichick had his own praise when it came to Herbert.

“He’s really good,” Belichick said. “I thought he was outstanding [in college]. He just really had everything you’re looking for. He’s very athletic. Good arm. A lot of poise. Played well in Oregon. Just a number of big plays. All the passes. All the throws, but extended plays, scrambles, could run the read-zone and all that.

“He’s as good a quarterback as I’ve seen come out here in quite a while, especially as it fits the pro game. I don’t think you’re going to find too many better than him. This guy is really an impressive player. I thought he was really good when we played them last year, and, luckily, we had a pretty good day, but I’m not counting on that again. I have a ton of respect for him. I think he’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time to come.”

The Patriots are looking to gain a winning record and a victory over the Chargers would make that feat much easier.

