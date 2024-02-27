Chargers breeze by Spartans in regular season finale

Feb. 26—GREENSBURG — North Decatur's boys basketball team closed out the regular season and MHC season by hosting Southwestern (Shelby) Friday. The Chargers scored in double figures in all four quarter and cruised to the 69-29 victory.

North improves to 13-11 overall and 5-1 in the MHC. Southwestern ends the regular season at 3-17 and 1-5 in the MHC.

The Chargers jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first eight minutes. Kaden Muckerheide scored nine points. Logan O'Dell hit a pair of 3-pointer en route to eight first-quarter points. Owen Eldridge added a bucket for North.

The Chargers outscored the Spartans 15-4 in the second quarter to lead 34-12 at the half. Eldridge was the workhorse for North in the second quarter with six points. Owen Rennekamp added three points. Cooper Parmer, O'Dell and Muckerheide all scored two points.

North doubled up Southwestern in the third quarter 18-9. After three quarters, the Chargers led 52-21. Muckerheide hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the quarter for North. Brady Mauer hit a 3-pointer and Eldridge added a bucket for the Chargers.

In the fourth, the Chargers outscored the Spartans 17-8. Muckerheide added another seven points. O'Dell and Mauer both hit from long range for three points each. Corbin Thackery and Mason Kunz both had a bucket for North.

Muckerheide led the Chargers in scoring with 31 points. Earlier this season against Centerville, Muckerheide became only the sixth Charger to pass the 1,000 career point mark.

O'Dell added 13 points and Eldridge finished with 10 points. Mauer chipped in with six points. Rennekamp had three points. Thackery, Kunz and Parmer all had two points.

Mauer grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Eldridge pulled down five boards and Parmer had four rebounds. Muckerheide dished out a team-high seven assists.

North won the junior varsity game 59-40.

The Chargers had three players score in double figures: Kunz 15, Morris 13 and Downey 12. Schwering had nine points. Gunn and Goolsby both had three points. Thackery and Rennekamp both scored two points.

North opens sectional action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the South Ripley Sectional against Milan (4-18).

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.

