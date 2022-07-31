Chargers’ Brandon Staley talks Year 2 as head coach, area of focus for Justin Herbert

Brandon Staley enters his second year at the helm of the Chargers resolute that his team is well-equipped to contend with the NFL’s best in 2022.

Last season saw Los Angeles miss the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion in a Week 18 rival showdown against the Raiders. The Wild Card spot was in their grasp. Instead, they were handed a long offseason to brood over all the shortcomings.

Yet, Staley and his crew refused to pout and created headlines with their aggressiveness in the winter and spring months.

They locked down wide receiver Mike Williams for the future, snared cornerback J.C. Jackson with a lights-out deal, and gave edge rusher Joey Bosa an equally frightening quarterback hunter in Khalil Mack.

Their draft class includes several players poised to make an immediate impact, and a handful will continue to expand the creativity of Staley’s brilliant defensive perspective. Positive news trickled throughout rookie minicamp about the acclimation of Zion Johnson, Isaiah Spiller, JT Woods, Ja’Sir Taylor, and Deane Leonard.

Yes, there are new pieces. But Staley is now comfortably set in a routine after his first ride as the chief director. The chemistry between him, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and star quarterback Justin Herbert grows with each passing day. The abundance of talent on the roster also takes some pressure off.

“I think just confidence coming to the practice field,” Staley told NFL Network on Saturday when asked about the differences compared to his first year. “Confidence in the rhythm of your schedule and knowing who you’re with every day. I think that’s what gives me full confidence, having gone through it for a full season, and you just know how good everyone is around you.”

Staley believes the combination of these factors has leveled up his instruction considerably.

“I think that just allows you to be yourself,” Staley said. “Now I’m able to coach as well as I ever have.”

On the heels of a 9-8 record, fans will demand improvement in the form of a playoff run. To compete for a Super Bowl is now an expectation, not a wish. And while that may appear to be a heavy load on a head coach with just a single season under his belt, it is a testament to just how talented this Chargers roster is.

It starts and ends with Herbert, whose 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns last season both ranked in the top three among NFL signal callers. Herbert has been nothing short of magical in his rookie and sophomore campaigns. His continued improvement will ensure that magic elevates the team to the highest degree.

So before his third campaign, Herbert’s focus will be on developing faster and more accurate pre-snap reads to slice open defenses before his center hands him the credentials of his golden arm.

“Justin is so good after the snap, but I think that the masters of the quarterback position beat you before the ball is even snapped,” Staley explained. “Having him and Corey Linsley team up, I thought they were outstanding last year. But just before the snap, really controlling the game, and I think you can do that when you know your offense, you know the ins and outs of your scheme, your personnel.

“Now you can really focus on the defense, and focus on time and score and really controlling the game, and I think he’s off to a good start with that.”

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire