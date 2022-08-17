Chargers’ Brandon Staley sets expected return date for Kenneth Murray

The Chargers returned Derwin James to the practice field after a 14-day hold-in. Now, they’re set to get back another starter on the defensive side of the ball.

Head coach Brandon Staley said at his media availability that Kenneth Murray is expected to return to practice next Monday, barring any setbacks.

Murray has been sidelined since the start of the team’s offseason workouts after undergoing surgery in early April. Last season, he dealt with the ankle issue, which significantly impacted his performance.

While Murray has missed time at camp, Troy Reeder has had plenty of playing time with the first team, as did Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy before their perspective injuries.

With Murray returning, he should slowly ease back into a sizeable role for the Bolts, as he looks to have a bounce-back season.

Murray posted 107 tackles in his rookie campaign.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire